Deandre Ayton Injury: Unlikely to suit up for Wednesday
Ayton (finger) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Ayton is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game due to a right finger sprain. The big man is still considered day-to-day while managing the injury, though if he is unable to return Wednesday, Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams are both candidates for an uptick in playing time.
