Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 6:28pm

Ayton (back) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Ayton was late addition to the injury report and will be held out Saturday. His status for Sunday's game against the Bulls is in the air for the time being. Jerami Grant (face) is available Saturday and could pick up some of the scoring slack, while Robert Williams and Duop Reath are candidates to see more minutes.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers

