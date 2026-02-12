Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Ayton won't play in Thursday's game against Dallas due to right knee soreness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Given the nature of the issue, it's fair to anticipate Ayton being able to return right away once the Lakers return from the All-Star break. Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber are primed to split the center minutes Thursday, with the former being the more appealing fantasy option of the two.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
