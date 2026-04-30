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Deandre Ayton News: Big double-double in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Ayton registered 18 points (9-14 FG), 17 rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 loss to Houston in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 17 boards were a series and season high for Ayton, and represented his best performance on the glass since Feb. 3 of last season, when he ripped down 20 rebounds for Portland in a win over Phoenix. Ayton has three double-doubles in five first-round games, averaging 12.8 points, 9.8 boards, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks for the series while shooting 63.8 percent from the floor, and he'll look to come up big again in Game 6 on Friday.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
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