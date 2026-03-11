Deandre Ayton News: Bounces back with double-double
Ayton ended with 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 win over the Timberwolves.
Ayton has suffered through some poor totals recently, but he returned to form against one of the most imposing frontcourt duos in the league during the convincing win. With Jaxson Hayes (back) out of commission, Ayton logged 34 minutes and played great defense under the basket, limiting the duo of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert to just 17 points.
