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Deandre Ayton News: Dominates glass in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Ayton supplied seven points (2-6 FG, 3-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 98-78 victory over Houston in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Only three Laker players -- LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves -- scored in double digits during Friday's victory, but Ayton produced in his own way by grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds, one less than his playoff high in Game 5 on Wednesday. Ayton has logged at least 10 rebounds in each of his last three games and will finish the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs having averaged 11.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 31.0 minutes. Next up for the Lakers is a semifinal matchup against the top-seeded Thunder, and Ayton will have his hands full guarding Chet Holmgren.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
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