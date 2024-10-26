Deandre Ayton News: Double-double against Pels

Ayton amassed 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 105-103 loss to the Pelicans.

The 26-year-old center has posted double-doubles in the first two games of the season, although he scored only 10 points in each. Ayton has averaged a double-double every year of his career, but he's never developed a three-point shot and rarely gets to the free-throw line, limiting his value both in the modern NBA and in most fantasy formats.