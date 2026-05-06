Deandre Ayton News: Double-double in Game 1 loss
Ayton ended Tuesday's 108-90 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 10 points (5-12 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes.
The double-double was his fourth of the postseason in seven games. Ayton has been making an impact on the glass for the Lakers, averaging 11.6 points, 11.0 boards, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks during the playoffs while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2115 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2115 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More