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Deandre Ayton News: Double-double in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 8:19am

Ayton ended Tuesday's 108-90 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 10 points (5-12 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes.

The double-double was his fourth of the postseason in seven games. Ayton has been making an impact on the glass for the Lakers, averaging 11.6 points, 11.0 boards, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks during the playoffs while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
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