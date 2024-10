Ayton notched 20 points (10-17 FG), 11 rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Monday's 111-98 loss to the Kings.

Ayton led the Blazers with an efficient team high of 20 points in the low-scoring loss. The big man also secured his fourth double-double in as many regular-season games played this year. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 combined steals plus blocks across 32.3 minutes per game.