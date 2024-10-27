Deandre Ayton News: Double-double vs. New Orleans

Ayton produced 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 victory over the Pelicans.

Ayton has logged a double-double in all three games to start the 2024-25 regular season. He led the Trail Blazers with 12 rebounds Friday, six of which came on the offensive end of the floor. Through the first three games of the regular season, Ayton is averaging 12.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 31.7 minutes per game.