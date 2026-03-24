Deandre Ayton News: Double-doubles in loss
Ayton posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Pistons.
Ayton led the Lakers in rebounding and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (32 points) and Austin Reaves (24 points). Tuesday marked Ayton's 21st double-double of the season and fourth in 17 games since the All-Star break. Over that 17-game span, he has averaged 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.7 blocks over 25.8 minutes per game.
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