Deandre Ayton News: Efficient double-double in win

Ayton amassed 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds and a steal in Monday's 118-100 victory over New Orleans.

Ayton has now put up a double-double in all but one game this season and averages 14.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks across 31.6 minutes. While these numbers are impressive, the biggest surprise about Ayton's offensive output is his efficiency: although he is shooting 50.5 percent from the field, he averages a scorching 44.4 percent from three.