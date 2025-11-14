Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves led the way for the Lakers in this victory, but the impressive performance of Ayton can't be overlooked. The big man, who had a few problems adjusting to the offense at first, has been putting up good numbers of late, though this was his most efficient performance by a wide margin after missing just one of his 11 shots. This was Ayton's fifth double-double of the season, and it was also the fourth time he scored at least 20 points. Since missing the Nov. 2 win over Miami, Ayton is shooting an impressive 48-for-63 from the floor in six games -- good for a 76.1 field goal percentage.