Deandre Ayton News: Ejected Sunday

Ayton has been ejected from Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

Ayton was assessed a flagrant foul penalty two for a hit to the head he committed while guarding Alperen Sengun. He concludes the contest with 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes. Jaxson Hayes figures to see more time with Ayton out.