Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton News: Ejected Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Ayton has been ejected from Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

Ayton was assessed a flagrant foul penalty two for a hit to the head he committed while guarding Alperen Sengun. He concludes the contest with 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes. Jaxson Hayes figures to see more time with Ayton out.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Alex Barutha
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago