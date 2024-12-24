Deandre Ayton News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Ayton racked up 16 points (8-11 FG), nine rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 132-108 loss to Dallas.

Although Ayton failed to exceed the double-double threshold, he's averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds since returning from a two-game absence. Ayton has missed nine games due to a finger injury and an illness, but the Trail Blazers managed a 4-5 record without his contribution. The team will need consistent nights from Ayton as they struggle to stay relevant in the Western Conference.