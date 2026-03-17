Deandre Ayton News: Grabs 11 rebounds in victory

Ayton amassed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 100-92 victory over the Rockets.

Although his scoring was successfully contained, Ayton had a clear advantage on the glass due to Alperen Sengun (back) being out of commission. The result snapped a short double-double streak that Ayton was building, which was aided by a five-game average of 10 rebounds per game.