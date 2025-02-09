Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton News: Grabs 14 rebounds in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Ayton racked up six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ayton was quiet on the offensive end, though he did rack up a game-high mark in rebounds. The big man is on pace to average a double-double through 39 regular-season appearances, and he has posted double-digit rebounds in 21 outings thus far. The seventh-year pro has been efficient despite a couple of single-digit scoring outings in his last five outings, during which he has averaged 16.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field in 32.0 minutes per contest.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now