Deandre Ayton News: Grabs 14 rebounds in loss

Ayton racked up six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

Ayton was quiet on the offensive end, though he did rack up a game-high mark in rebounds. The big man is on pace to average a double-double through 39 regular-season appearances, and he has posted double-digit rebounds in 21 outings thus far. The seventh-year pro has been efficient despite a couple of single-digit scoring outings in his last five outings, during which he has averaged 16.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field in 32.0 minutes per contest.