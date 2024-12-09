Deandre Ayton News: Grabs 19 boards, fouls out
Ayton fouled out of Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Lakers after recording 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 19 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 35 minutes.
Ayton grabbed a season-high mark in rebounds before fouling out, and the big man seems to be trending in the right direction after missing seven games in a row due to a finger injury. He's averaging 16.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 62 percent from the floor in his six games since returning to action.
