Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton News: Held to two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 10:25am

Ayton had two points (1-4 FG) and eight rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Nets.

After returning from a one-game absence due to left calf soreness, Ayton had a nightmare showing as he was held to a season-low two points. January has been a tough month for the center, as he's posting averages of 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.0 minutes per contest.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
