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Deandre Ayton News: Hits for 21 in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Ayton provided 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-103 victory over the Warriors.

It's the first time since March 12 that Ayton has delivered 20-plus points. All five Laker starters scored in double digits Thursday as the team tries to compensate for the absence of Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), and in three games since the two stars went down, Ayton is averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 boards, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 assists in 24.3 minutes.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
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