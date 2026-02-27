Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton News: Ineffective in narrow loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Ayton recorded two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Suns.

Ayton finished with his lowest point total of the season during the loss, and also suffered through one of his lowest rebound totals of the season. Jaxson Hayes proved to be the better option under the basket against the Suns, and he could be in line for more time now that his ankle injury has healed. Although most of the Lakers' first unit is set, the center position will remain a point of concern.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
