Deandre Ayton News: Leads Blazers in Friday's win
Ayton racked up 26 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 115-106 victory over the Kings.
The veteran center fell just short of his 10th double-double of the season. Ayton's 26 points were a season high, in addition to leading Portland on the night, and he appears fully recovered from the finger sprain that cost him seven games earlier this month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now