Deandre Ayton News: Not listed on injury report
Ayton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against New York.
Ayton logged just four minutes in Thursday's loss to Denver and didn't play in Friday's win over the Pacers due to left knee soreness, though he's set to return Sunday. With the big man returning to the lineup, Jaxson Hayes should revert to a bench role, while Drew Timme is likely to see a significant dip in playing time and could fall out of the rotation entirely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 16 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1223 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1223 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights26 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 134 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More