Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Ayton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against New York.

Ayton logged just four minutes in Thursday's loss to Denver and didn't play in Friday's win over the Pacers due to left knee soreness, though he's set to return Sunday. With the big man returning to the lineup, Jaxson Hayes should revert to a bench role, while Drew Timme is likely to see a significant dip in playing time and could fall out of the rotation entirely.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
