Deandre Ayton News: Outstanding at both ends

Ayton provided 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-90 victory over the Magic.

Ayton was only two boards away from recording a double-double, but the veteran big man also made his presence in other areas. The scoring touch was efficient as well, as he missed just two of his 12 attempts en route to his third straight game with at least 20 points. The availability issues remain a problem, as Ayton has missed five games since the beginning of January, but he's finding ways to produce. He's averaging 13.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game across 11 January appearances.