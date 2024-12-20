Deandre Ayton News: Posts double-double in return
Ayton had 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 win over the Nuggets.
Ayton returned after dealing with a non-COVID illness that required a two-game absence. He seemed to be 100 percent, logging 35 minutes while matching his third-highest rebound total of the season. Ayton began the season with a five-game double-double streak, and he could be on his way to build another run now that he is back in action.
