Deandre Ayton News: Puts up 13 points Friday

Ayton (knee) finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes in Friday's 125-122 win over the Clippers.

Ayton had missed the Lakers' previous two games Feb. 10 and 12 due to right knee soreness, but the All-Star break provided him with sufficient time to move past the issue. The veteran center ended up seeing a normal allotment of minutes in his return, but he turned in another ho-hum line. No better than the No. 4 option in Los Angeles while all of Luca Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James are available, Ayton will likely continue to have a limited ceiling, but he's still doing enough to warrant a roster spot in the majority of leagues. Through 47 appearances on the campaign, Ayton is shooting a career-best 67.1 percent from the field, though his scoring (13.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.4 per game) averages are the lowest of his career.