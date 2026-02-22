Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton News: Puts up 13 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Ayton (knee) finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes in Friday's 125-122 win over the Clippers.

Ayton had missed the Lakers' previous two games Feb. 10 and 12 due to right knee soreness, but the All-Star break provided him with sufficient time to move past the issue. The veteran center ended up seeing a normal allotment of minutes in his return, but he turned in another ho-hum line. No better than the No. 4 option in Los Angeles while all of Luca Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James are available, Ayton will likely continue to have a limited ceiling, but he's still doing enough to warrant a roster spot in the majority of leagues. Through 47 appearances on the campaign, Ayton is shooting a career-best 67.1 percent from the field, though his scoring (13.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.4 per game) averages are the lowest of his career.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
29 days ago