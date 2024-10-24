Deandre Ayton News: Records double-double in loss

Ayton had 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 loss to the Warriors.

Ayton wasn't able to replicate his former success with the Suns last season, but he's playing with an inferior roster and has to make the best of a bad situation. If the team can stay healthy, the Trail Blazers' fortunes will be a little brighter, and better stat lines for Ayton would follow. Centers are always in high demand in fantasy leagues, so Ayton will still be a valuable target to consider despite his less-than-ideal circumstances.