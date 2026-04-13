Deandre Ayton News: Records double-double Sunday
Ayton provided 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 victory over Utah.
Ayton co-led the Lakers in scoring alongside Rui Hachimura, and the big man will need to provide this kind of output on offense in a difficult first-round series against the Rockets due to the likely absences of Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) for much of the series. Ayton averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game across 72 starts in the regular season.
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