Deandre Ayton News: Records massive 25/20 double-double

Ayton logged 25 points (9-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 121-119 overtime win over the Suns.

The Trail Blazers took a second straight game away from the Suns as Ayton throttled his former team. Now at full health, Portland is feeling the groove with eight wins over its past nine games, and Ayton's four double-doubles have been a key part of the effort. Their only loss over the span came against the Thunder during an Ayton absence, and they only lost by 10 points to the Western Conference frontrunners.