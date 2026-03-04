Deandre Ayton News: Rights ship Tuesday
Ayton finished Tuesday's 110-101 victory over New Orleans with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes.
Ayton's recent struggles have become well-documented, but he put together a solid stat line Tuesday. The veteran big man has averaged 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 21.3 minutes per game over his past four outings, though he remains locked into a starting role at center for the Lakers.
