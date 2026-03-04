Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton News: Rights ship Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:49pm

Ayton finished Tuesday's 110-101 victory over New Orleans with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 25 minutes.

Ayton's recent struggles have become well-documented, but he put together a solid stat line Tuesday. The veteran big man has averaged 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 21.3 minutes per game over his past four outings, though he remains locked into a starting role at center for the Lakers.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
31 days ago