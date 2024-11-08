Deandre Ayton News: Season-high 21 points Thursday

Ayton ended Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs with 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block over 31 minutes.

Despite the loss, the big man put up monster numbers while tying Jerami Grant for the game high in points. Ayton has posted a double-double in all but one game thus far, and he is also shooting an efficient 52.5 percent from the field. The 26-year-old center has averaged 15.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks across 31.4 minutes per game through nine regular-season outings.