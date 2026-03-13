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Deandre Ayton News: Second straight double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:40am

Ayton registered 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 victory over the Bulls.

The double-double was Ayton's second straight, and his 20th of the season -- a mark he's reached in all eight of his NBA seasons. A sore knee has been costing Ayton court time since the All-Star break, and over his last 11 appearances, the 27-year-old center is averaging 10.2 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 combined blocks and steals in 24.2 minutes.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
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