Deandre Ayton News: Sees reduced playing time

Ayton logged six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite starting, Ayton logged just 21 minutes compared to Donovan Clingan's 24. Ayton is still producing at a level, averaging 13.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in 29.3 minutes across his last 10 appearances. However, it is worth monitoring to see if the 26-year-old center continues to have his playing time reduced.