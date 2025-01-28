Deandre Ayton News: Set to play against Milwaukee

Ayton (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Ayton has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Portland's previous three outings due to a sprained left knee. The 26-year-old big man will likely reclaim his starting spot from Donovan Clingan. Ayton is averaging 11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 28.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances.