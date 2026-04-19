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Deandre Ayton News: Shines with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ayton contributed 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-98 win over the Rockets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Ayton's scoring total was engineered in part by LeBron James, who found his big man often and generated a few assists by connecting with him. Ayton has had his share of inconsistencies this season, but he went toe-to-toe with Alperen Sengun and finished with the better rebound result. It's all hands on deck for the Lakers, who need balanced output from everyone with Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) sidelined. Ayton needs to keep the volume up and assume additional responsibility as a scoring threat to keep ahead of the Rockets in the first-round series.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
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