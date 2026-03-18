Deandre Ayton News: Strong play at both ends

Ayton closed Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Rockets with 16 points (8-10 FG), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 34 minutes.

Ayton missed just two shots from the field in this win, and even though he had to deal with a tough matchup in Alperen Sengun, he got the job done on both ends of the court. This was the 13th time he scored in double digits while recording multiple blocks, and the second time he's done so this month. It was also a step in the right direction offensively for Ayton, who was coming off back-to-back single-digit scoring efforts in the wins over the Nuggets and Rockets on March 14 and March 16, respectively.