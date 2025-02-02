Deandre Ayton News: Torches nets in efficient outing
Ayton notched 24 points (11-12 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 victory over the Suns.
Ayton posted 20-plus points for the fourth game in a row while finishing as the club's leading scorer, shooting a near-perfect 11-for-12 from the field. The big man continues to fill the stat sheet, though his availability has been a glaring issue of late, as he has missed five of Portland's last 12 outings. In three appearances following a three-game absence due to a left knee sprain, Ayton has averaged 22.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 34.0 minutes per contest.
