Deandre Ayton News: Underwhelms again in win
Ayton ended with two points (1-3 FG), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-108 overtime win over the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Ayton failed to have a meaningful impact for a second straight game, recording just two points despite playing heavy minutes. Although the Lakers now lead the series 3-0, Ayton's questionable defensive efforts cannot be unseen. While advancing to the next round feels like a very real possibility for Los Angeles, a potential matchup with the Thunder is cause for concern given Oklahoma City's sizable interior.
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