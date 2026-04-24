Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton News: Underwhelms again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 9:51pm

Ayton ended with two points (1-3 FG), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-108 overtime win over the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Ayton failed to have a meaningful impact for a second straight game, recording just two points despite playing heavy minutes. Although the Lakers now lead the series 3-0, Ayton's questionable defensive efforts cannot be unseen. While advancing to the next round feels like a very real possibility for Los Angeles, a potential matchup with the Thunder is cause for concern given Oklahoma City's sizable interior.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Alex Barutha
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago