Deandre Ayton News: Will play Friday
Ayton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ayton missed a pair of games before the All-Star break due to knee soreness, but after a few days off, he's been cleared to return. He'll presumably slot back into the starting five Friday, which would bump Jaxson Hayes back to the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 127 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2426 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Deandre Ayton See More