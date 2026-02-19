Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Ayton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Ayton missed a pair of games before the All-Star break due to knee soreness, but after a few days off, he's been cleared to return. He'll presumably slot back into the starting five Friday, which would bump Jaxson Hayes back to the bench.

