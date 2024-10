Ayton (rest) will play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

As expected, Ayton will play in the regular-season opener after resting during the preseason finale. He made 55 regular-season appearances during his first season in Portland last year, averaging 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game.