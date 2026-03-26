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Deandre Ayton News: Will return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Ayton (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Brooklyn.

Ayton wasn't able to suit up Wednesday due to back soreness, but he's been able to avoid the injury report for Friday's matchup. The big man is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over 12 March appearances.

Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers
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