Deandre Ayton News: Will return Friday
Ayton (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
Ayton wasn't able to suit up Wednesday due to back soreness, but he's been able to avoid the injury report for Friday's matchup. The big man is averaging 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over 12 March appearances.
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