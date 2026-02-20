De'Andre Hunter Injury: Done for the season

Hunter is set to undergo season-ending eye surgery, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Hunter only managed to suit up for two games for Sacramento before opting to undergo a season-ending procedure on his eye, but this shouldn't be something that impacts his status for next year's training camp. Hunter will end his 2025-26 campaign with averages of 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 triples per game.