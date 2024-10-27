De'Andre Hunter Injury: Downgraded to out

Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter has been downgraded from questionable to out due to a minor knee issue and will miss the first game of Atlanta's first back-to-back this season. In Hunter's absence, rookie No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher may make his first career start. Hunter's next chance to suit up will come during a home game versus Washington on Monday.