Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Exits Sunday, available to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 4:59pm

Hunter (head) went back to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter was hit in the head and stayed down for a significant period of time before walking back to the locker room. The 27-year-old was evaluated for a concussion and has been cleared for a return, per the broadcast. If the club opts to sit Hunter the rest of the way, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now