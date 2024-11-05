De'Andre Hunter Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Hunter (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hunter has missed six straight games due to the knee issue, but he'd been previously listed as out 24 hours in advance, so his questionable tag is somewhat encouraging. However, even if cleared to play Wednesday, Hunter will likely face restrictions after a multi-week absence.
