Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Hunter (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hunter has missed six straight games due to the knee issue, but he'd been previously listed as out 24 hours in advance, so his questionable tag is somewhat encouraging. However, even if cleared to play Wednesday, Hunter will likely face restrictions after a multi-week absence.

De'Andre Hunter
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now