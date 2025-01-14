De'Andre Hunter Injury: Late scratch Tuesday

Hunter has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Suns due to left foot soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter was a late scratch for Tuesday's contest, and his next opportunity to feature will come in Wednesday's game against the Bulls. The 27-year-old has been spectacular off the bench for Atlanta this season, and the club will likely have to rely heavily on Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Mathews in the second unit with Hunter sidelined.