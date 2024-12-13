De'Andre Hunter Injury: Likely for Saturday

Hunter is listed as probable for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals game versus the Bucks due to right knee management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter has been routinely listed on Atlanta's injury report and playing through it. Given the magnitude of Saturday's game, it seems unlikely the team will err on the side of knee management, but it remains a possibility. The forward tallied 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and one rebound across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 Quarterfinals win over the Knicks.