De'Andre Hunter Injury: Listed as questionable

Hunter (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter could return to the floor after missing Sunday's game against the Thunder. While Hunter was on the shelf, rookie No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher made his first start and made a very strong impression. Both Hunter and Risacher could potentially see heavy run Monday with Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Onyeka Okongwu (rest) sidelined.