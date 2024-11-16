De'Andre Hunter Injury: Not playing Sunday

Hunter is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right knee injury management, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Hunter won't play in the first half of a back-to-back set, but since it's purely due to management, he should return for the game against the Kings on Monday. Hunter is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in three appearances (two starts) this season.