De'Andre Hunter headshot

De'Andre Hunter Injury: Out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Hunter (eye) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Hunter is battling a left eye injury that cost him the final three games before the All-Star break and will keep him sidelined coming out of the pause. It's unclear how close he is to returning, but his absence will likely mean more opportunities for Nique Clifford and Daeqwon Plowden. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Spurs.

De'Andre Hunter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Andre Hunter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring De'Andre Hunter See More
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago